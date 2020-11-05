Shah sets target of winning two-third majority in WB in 2021

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that violence and political killings have become the hallmark of Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government's regime.

"The atrocities on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) karyakartas have ensured the formation of the BJP government by two-third majority. I appeal to the people of Bengal to uproot the Trinamool Congress government and bring BJP to power to ensure the prosperity of the state," Shah said at Puyabagan in Bankura district during his two day visit to Bengal.

Shah also visited Bankura district where he interacted with karyakartas, leaders and office bearers of BJP's Bengal unit in Bankura. He met BJP leaders from 13 districts in an internal meeting to outline the strategy of the coming polls.

"I am delighted to see the amazing energy of our Bengal unit. Each and every karyakarta is working tirelessly to eradicate this corrupt Trinamool Congress government and bring the BJP government with an absolute majority in the state," he said.

Shah arrived at Kolkata on Wednesday night. He flew to Bankura in a chopper a little before noon on Thursday. He also garlanded the statue of Birsa Munda, the leader of the Independence movement carried out by tribal people in the region against the British Rule.

He said that the tribal people of West Bengal are not getting the housing an d healthcare facilities started by the Centre. He said that the farmers are also not getting the annual aid of Rs 6,000.

"I have witnessed public outrage against the Mamata Banerjee governm ent and people's increasing faith in the Narendra Modi government. They know that only the social welfare projects started by the Modi government can change their lives. People have huge expectations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I appeal to the Bengal CM to allow many Central schemes started by PM Modi so that it can benefit many poor people in the state," the Union Home Minister said, vowing to transform the state into 'Sonar Bangla' in the days to come.

He said that if Mamata Banerjee thinks she can stop the BJP by stopping Central schemes in West Bengal, she is wrong. Shah also set a target for state BJP workers to win at least two-third majority in the upcoming West Bengal as sembly elections.

"It is nothing but a day dreaming for BJP in Bengal that they will b e able to secure two third majority in the coming state assembly polls," said senior Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Sougata Roy on BJP's target to win two-third majority of seats in the West Bengal assembly in 2021.

West Bengal Municipal Affairs Minister and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) administrator Firhad Hakim also dubbed Shah's visit as a publicity gimmick.

—IANS