Shah, Nadda extend greetings on 'RSS Foundation Day'

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda on Sunday extended greetings on the 'Foundation Day' of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The RSS is not just an organisation, but a symbol of discipline, patriotism and Indian culture. Standing on the foundation of nationalism, it is inspiring the youth of the country with their thoughts and values to serve the country with selfless spirit and building their personality and character," Shah tweeted.

"For the past nine decades, every volunteer of the Sangh is committed to make India a world leader and restore its pride. Heartfelt greetings to all the volunteers as today is the 'RSS Foundation Day'," Shah added.

"The world's largest volunteer organisation awakening the ray of hope to serve humanity with its amazing skills while imbibing the core mantra of national service, discipline and self-reliance. Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen on the 'Foundation Day' of RSS," Nadda tweeted.

Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar founded the Sangh on Vijaya Dashami on September 27, 1925 at Nagpur.

—IANS