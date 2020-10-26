Second Innings: Harish Salve to get married to London-based artiste

New Delhi: The year 2020, has been blissful for one of the top legal eagles in the country. Senior advocate Harish Salve, who was Indias former Solicitor General, became Queens C ounsel (QC) in England and Wales in January, a title which is recognized all over the world, and also recently revealed his wedding plans to a London-based artist, slated next week.

65-year-old Salve, has been associated with many high-profile cases: Kulbhushan Jadav, Vodafone, Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, ITC hotels etc., and also one of the prominent lawyers who are actively before several courts in India through video conferencing. He divorced his wife for 38 years Meenakshi Salve in June this year.

Salve has adapted to being a Londoner. He lives in North London. On October 28, he will marry Caroline Brossard in a church wedding. According to reports, Salve and Brossard have been seeing each other for close to a year, after they first met at an art event. Brossard is an artist, who grew up in the UK and has an 18-year old daughter of her own. Elaborating the factors, which solidified the couple's connection, Salve had said they share a passion for theatre and classical music, along with art.

Salve had said that wedding will be a very small affair, as only 15 are allowed to gather in London. It is learnt that other than Brossard's family, Salve's guests include Camellia and Namita Panjabi, renowned Indian restaurateurs in the UK.

Amid the lockdown, Salve, was also one of the busiest lawyers, as he appeared in some high-profile cases in the Supreme Court — represented Facebook Vice President in a case against Delhi Legislative Assembly, journalist Arnab Goswami against Maharashtra government and Indian Banks Association in a matter regarding the loan moratorium – and had expressed that he is very comfortable in arguing in matters, through video conferencing, from London.

Salve was raised in Nagpur. His father NKP Salve was a chartered accountant and he was associated with the Congress party. Harish Salve did his LL.B. from Nagpur University. He was designated as senior advocate by the Delhi High Court in 1992. He was the Solicitor General for India from 1999-2002. Salve was called to Blackstone Chambers in 2013. And, in the same year, Salve was appointed to the English Bar. Salve's name featured on the list of silk appointments, which was released by the UK Ministry of Justice in January and he was appointed QC in the same month. The title of QC is awarded to those who have demonstrated particular skill and expertise in the conduct of advocacy.

