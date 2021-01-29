SC says remarks against top court 'growing' and everybody joining

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday observed that the criticism of the top court has been a growing phenomenon and everybody is doing it now.

The observation was made by a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan during the hearing of contempt cases against comedian Kunal Kamra and cartoonist Rachit Taneja for their tweets and cartoons making undignified and derogatory remarks on the top court.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Taneja, contended before the bench why the court had to take cognizance of this matter. "Foundation of court is much stronger. Criticism of court can never be contempt. She is young 25-year-old girl. There is a public perception why a journalist case was taken up during vacations," argued Rohatgi.

Justice Bhushan replied that court agrees with his submission, but this is growing and everyone is dong it now.

The bench asked Rohatgi to file a reply in the matter. Rohatgi said his client will say what he is saying now.

Rohatgi also asked the top court to take up his client's case separately and not with Kamra's case. After a brief hearing in the matter, the top court adjourned Taneja's plea for three weeks. The top court asked the petitioners in Kamra's case to file their replies on the affidavit by him and adjourned the matter for two weeks.

--IANS