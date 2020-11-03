SC postpones loan moratorium case hearing to Nov 5

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred the loan moratorium case hearing to November 5 on the request of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

"I am requesting for an adjournment considering I have a case (Central Vista) where I will be arguing", Mr Mehta told the Court.

The pleas had sought a waiver of interest, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, charged by banks on Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) which were not paid by the borrowers during the Reserve Bank's six-month loan moratorium period.

—UNI