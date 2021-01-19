Sasikala will not be taken into AIADMK, says Palaniswami

Chennai/New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK Joint Coordinator K.Palaniswami on Tuesday said V.K. Sasikala, the close aide of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, will not be admitted into the party.

Sasikala, who is currently undergoing her sentence in a jail in Bengalaru after being convicted in the disproportionate assets case, is expected to be released on January 27.

He also said politics was not discussed at his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

"We didn't speak politics. This is not the time to talk about politics as there is ample time for elections in Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami told reporters.

He said he had requested Modi to inaugurate various completed infrastructure projects and also lay the foundation stone for the new infrastructure projects in the state.

Palaniswami said Modi has consented for the same.

According to Palaniswami, a memorandum was also submitted to Modi seeking funds for various river linking and other projects.

He also sought funds for the relief measures for the farmers of Tamil Nadu affected by the cyclones and rains at the meeting with Shah on Monday.

Queried about the survey that gave a favourable verdict for the DMK, Palaniswami said as per their survey, his AIADMK will again form the government in the state.

He said seat allocation for BJP will be decided only after the announcement of the poll schedule.—IANS