Rs 2 lakh each for Moradabad accident victims' kin from PMNRF

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday approved an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district.

The compensation will be given from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

A sum of Rs 50,000 each will be given to those seriously injured in a collision between a minibus and truck on the Moradabad-Agra highway in Kundarki Police station area around 8.10 am on Saturday. At least 10 persons were killed, and 10 others injured.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister's Office said: "PM @narendramodi has approved ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives... Rs 50,000 each will be given to those seriously injured."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

—IANS