RJD MLAs Protest With LPG Cylinders, Onions In Vidhan Sabha

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal MLAs demonstrated in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha over the rising prices of LPG cylinders and onions on Tuesday.

The group headed by Bhai Virendra, the MLA from Maner constituency and chief spokesperson of the party, entered the Vidhan Sabha premises carrying small LPG cylinders on their heads and wearing garlands of onions around their necks.

"The price of LPG cylinder reached Rs 900 with a Rs 125 increase in the last one month. Bihar is a state where people are struggling to get two square meals a day, how will they manage Rs 900 to buy a gas cylinder," Bhai Virendra said.

The Maner legislator said that the agitation will continue until the Centre rolls back the price. Kiran Devi, RJD MLA from Sandesh, demonstrated wearing a garland of onions. She said: "The prices of onions reached Rs 60 at several places in Bihar. It is beyond the reach of common people. Interestingly, the farmers are not benefitting from the high prices. The state government should take care of the people of Bihar. If the Nitish Kumar government will not address the price rise, our agitation will continue."

Reacting to the agitation, state agriculture minister Amrendra Pratap Singh said: "The state government is addressing the issues of farmers. The opposition leaders have no issue to raise. Hence, they are doing such a stunt to get media attention."

The RJD leaders allegedly breached the security of the Vidhan Sabha as the government has banned the use of small cylinders in the state. Despite that, the RJD MLAs brought them in their vehicles and carried them past the security checkpoints on the premises.—IANS