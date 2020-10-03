Renowned experts participate on 3rd Day of RAISE 2020

Renowned experts from MIT, Google Research India, IBM India & South Asia, Berkeley and World Economic Forum to participate on 3rd Day of RAISE 2020

Dedicated sessions to be organised on vision of Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, building skills for an AI-ready workforce, need for research into building responsible AI on 7th October

Special session titled "AI Research – Lab to Market" , to be addressed by Professor Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India

So far, more than 35,034 stakeholders from academia, the research industry and government representatives from 123 countries have registered to participate in RAISE 2020

New Delhi (The Hawk): The RAISE-2020 Summit, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, will witness experts like Professor Daniela Rus, Director of Computer Science and AI lab at MIT, USA, Dr. Milind Tambe, Director, AI for Social Good at Google Research India, Mr. Sandip Patel, MD, IBM India and South Asia, Dr. Jonathan Stuart Russel, Computer Scientist, UC Berkeley, and Ms. Arunima Sarkar, Lead, AI, World Economic Forum, among others, participating on October 7, the third day of the Summit. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NITI Aayog are organizing a Global Virtual Summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI), RAISE 2020- 'Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020,' from October 5-9, 2020.

Professor Rus will talk about the vision of Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, which India joined as a founder member in June 2020, along with the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Japan, New Zealand, Korea and Singapore. She will be joined in this session by Dr. Russel and Ms. Sarkar, along with Mr. Umakant Soni, Co-founder, AI Foundry.

Dr. Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer, Microsoft, will address a session on building skills for an AI-ready workforce, where she will be joined by Ms. Laura Longcore, VP, Worldwide Learning Field and Ms. Kirti Seth, Lead, Future Skills, NASSCOM.

Dr. Milind Tambe will address a session on the need for research into building responsible AI.Mr. Sandip Patel will headline a session on the challenges and opportunities of harnessing AI for Growth, where he will be joined by Mr. Ranjan Sharma, CIO, Supply Chain and E-Commerce, Bestseller India, Mr. Tarun Aggarwal, AVP, Maruti Suzuki India, Mr. Arvind Sivaramakrishnan, CIO, Apollo Hospitals, Mr. Anup Mahapatra, Deputy MD, State Bank of India, Ms. Lula Mohanty, GM, IBM Global Business Services, and Ms. Shalini Warrier, ED, COO, and Business Head - Retail, Federal Bank.

The day will also witness a fireside chat between R.S. Sharma, Chairman, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India and R. Chandrashekhar, Chairperson, Centre for The Digital Future, on the need of keeping humans at the center while devising AI solutions.

There will be a special session titled AI Research – Lab to Market, which will be addressed by Professor Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India. The session will also be attended by Dr. Sriram Rajamani, MD, Microsoft Research India, and Professor Narendra Ahuja, Research Professor, UIUC, USA.

Dr. Sunil Wadhwani, Founder-Donor, WISH Foundation and Wadhwani AI, will address a session on new age of connected healthcare and the importance of delivering last mile access to healthcare.

He will be joined by Dr. Amandeep Gill, CEO and Project Director, International Digital Health & AI Research Collaborative (I-DAIR), Dr. Indu Bhushan, CEO, National Health Authority and Dr. Sanjay Padhi, Head of AWS Research.

Ms. Arati Deo, MD, Accenture Rechnology Centre in India, and Dr. Rushi Bhatt, Head of AI at LinkedIn will participate in a session on Explainable AI, post which, Professor Kaushik Roy from Purdue University will hold a talk on brain inspired AI.

From agriculture to fin-tech and healthcare to infrastructure, India is at the cusp of rapid development in artificial intelligence. India can become the AI laboratory of the world and contribute to inclusive development and growth through empowerment. The RAISE 2020 Summit (http://raise2020.indiaai.gov.in/) will serve as a platform for discussion and consensus building to help create a data-rich environment, which will help to eventually transform lives globally.



