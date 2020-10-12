Ramlila, Durga Puja to be permitted in Delhi under strict conditions

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday gave permission to hold Ramlila and organise Durga Puja pandals, but under strict conditions and with compliance of the guidelines and SOPs.

The Delhi government released an order regarding the same. late on Sunday evening.

Releasing the SOPs for the festivities, the DDMA said that permission for Durga Puja and Ramila has been given, but the eatery stalls, rides and fair will not be allowed.

According to the SOPs, first the District Magistrate and then, the Deputy Commissioner will conduct a joint inspection and then approve for Pooja, Pandal and Ramlila.

As per the SOPs, the organisers will have to do complete videography of the entire event. No one will be allowed to enter without wearing a mask and social distancing will have to be ensured.

There must be arrangement of different entry gates for the people coming to attend the programme (viewers) and other devotees.

With reference to the number of people coming to the venue and the event, the guidelines issued by the MHA on September 30 must be followed strictly.

As per the MHA guidelines, 50 per cent of the total capacity has been permitted with social distancing in case of a closed space, while in an open space, following of social distancing is necessary.

In the Puja Pandal and for the festival, no one will be allowed to keep standing or sitting on the ground, and there will only be permission to be seated on a chair, following social distancing.

The organisers will also have to ensure the arrangement of portable toilets, sanitizers, water, electricity and thermal scanning.

—UNI