Ramesh Jarakiholi's brother seeks CBI, CID probe into sex tape

Bangalore: Karnataka Milk Federation president and BJP legislator, Balachandra Jarakiholi on Wednesday appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa that the 'sleaze CD' case should either be probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the state police in order to expose the political conspiracy behind it.

Balachandra Jarakiholi is the younger brother of water resource minister Ramesh Jarakiholi who has allegedly been caught with a woman in a compromising position in a CD that came to light on Tuesday evening after Kanakpura based RTI activist Dinesh Kallahalli filed a complaint with the police and released the CD containing sexually explicit content to news channels. The minister has since resigned.

After his meeting with Yediyurappa here, Jarakiholi told reporters that the trend of releasing a 'fake CD' to tarnish politicians is growing in the state, therefore, the state government should take concrete steps to prevent this once and for all. "I have appealed to the CM (Yediyurappa) to hand over this case either to the CBI or to the CID in order to expose those who are behind this racket," he said.

He claimed that this conspiracy was hatched by their family rivals.

"The family will certainly stand behind our beleaguered brother (Ramesh). This is a fake CD and released to tarnish our family's reputation. We will file a defamation suit against those who have released this CD," he said.

In response to a question, he said the Jarakiholis will file a defamation suit of around Rs 100 crore against those who maligned the family.

"If the same trend continues (release of CDs) then half of the legislators may have to resign from their posts. Therefore, in a bid to put an end to this trend, the CM should hand over my brother's case to either the CBI or the CID," he demanded.—IANS