Ram Vilas Paswan's mortal remains to be flown to Patna, cremation on Saturday

New Delhi: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's mortal remains will be flown to Patna on Friday evening and his last rites will be performed there, said the family members.

The last rites will be held on Saturday afternoon. Paswan passed away on Thursday in a Delhi hospital.



According to the family members of the founder of the Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP), Paswan's mortal remains will be flown to Patna by a flight at 5 p.m. and then it will be taken to the Bihar Assembly. From there the mortal remains will be brought to the LJP headquarters, and party supporters will be allowed to pay their last respects till 10.30 p.m.



The mortal remains of Ram Vilas Paswan will then be brought to his residence in Patna's Boring road. From 8 a.m. Saturday, the general public will be allowed to pay their last respects, and the cremation will take place with full state honours at 1.30 p.m. at the Janardan Ghat in Patna.



Ram Vilas Paswan breathed his last on Thursday night at a Delhi hospital, where he had been admitted for several days. He underwent a heart surgery last weekend. The news of his death was announced by Chirag Paswan.



Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of the late leader were brought to his residence in Delhi's 12 Janpath. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Giriraj Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, CPI leader D. Raja and several other leaders paid their tributes.



A huge crowd was gathered outside Ram Vilas Paswan's residence to pay their last respects to the Dalit leader.



