Rajnath to attend Veterans Day in Bengaluru Today

Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would attend the Veterans Day of the armed forces here on Thursday with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, an official said on Wednesday.

"Singh and Rawat will attend the Veterans Day meet at the Air Force station in the city along with next of kin of our bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for protecting the country," a Defence Ministry official said in a statement here.

Veterans Day is celebrated every year on January 14 in recognition of the services of the Indian Army's first Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa, who retired on January 14, 1953.

Cariappa (1899-1993), who hails from Karnataka's Coorg (Kodagu), led Indian forces on the western front during the first India-Pakistan war in 1947. He also fought in World War-II.

The only other Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw (1914-2008), also retired on January 14, 1973.

"Wreaths will be laid at the National War Memorial in the city centre and at military stations across the country as a mark of respect to the martyrs for their selfless duty, expressing solidarity to their next of kin," said the official.

Entry for the event is by invitation only due to Covid-induced restrictions for containing the pandemic spread.

—IANS