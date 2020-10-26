Rahul says PM should reach out to Farmers

New Delhi: Continuing his attack on the NDA Government at the Centre over the farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should listen to problems of farmers.

In a tweet, the Congress leader, posting on his twitter handle a news report saying that farmers in Punjab had burnt effigy of the PM on farm laws, said, 'This happened all over Punjab yesterday. It's sad that Punjab is feeling such anger towards PM.

'This is a very dangerous precedent and is bad for our country. 'PM should reach out, listen and give a healing touch quickly.'

Rahul and the Congress party have been attacking the PM and the NDA Government on the farm sector laws, that were passed in the Monsoon session of Parliament,

They have described the far,m laws as 'anti-farmer'.

—UNI