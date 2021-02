Rahul Gandhi was referring to his family members using 'hum do, humare do' jibe: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi: Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "hum do, humare do" jibe at the government, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Giriraj Singh on Friday said that Waynad MP was referring to himself, his mother Sonia Gandhi, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and his brother-in-law Robert Vadra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha on Thursday took "hum do, humare do" jibe at the government and said the new farm laws brought by the government will lead to "collapse of mandi system and allow unlimited hoarding".

Referring to the family planning slogan of 'Hum do hamare do' (we too and our two children), he alleged that the government was being run on this agenda and accused it of promoting "crony capitalism". Lok Sabha continued the proceedings by midnight of Thursday and adjourned till 4 pm on Friday.

—ANI