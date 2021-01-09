Top
 The Hawk |  9 Jan 2021 8:28 AM GMT

Rahul Gandhi urges Maharashtra govt to help families of Bhandara hospital fire victims
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed his condolences to the families of the children who lost their lives in the fire that broke out at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital. He also urged the Maharashtra government to provide assistance to the families of the injured and deceased.

"The unfortunate incident of fire at Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra is extremely tragic. My condolences to the families of the children who lost their lives. I appeal to the Maharashtra Government to provide every possible assistance to the families of the injured and deceased," the Congress leader tweeted.

As many as 10 infants died in a fire that broke out at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am on Saturday.

The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into the cause of the incident. (ANI)

Updated : 9 Jan 2021 8:28 AM GMT
