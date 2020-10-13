Rahul Gandhi highlights caste-based discrimination in Hathras, urges people to bring change

New Delhi: Sharing a clip which highlights the caste-divide in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, where a Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the people to bring a change.

The video shot in Hathras, in West Uttar Pradesh, showcases men and women from different communities in the village, recounting their battles with the caste system.

"This video is for those who are running away from the truth. When we change, the country will change," Gandhi said in the tweet, which had the video embedded.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court on Monday gave next date of hearing in the Hathras incident case, Aditional Advocate General VK Shahi had said.

"The Court will give a decision. The next date of hearing is November 2, 2020," Shahi told ANI.

"Right now saying anything about the case will be premature. The court has listened to all the people related to court and the matter is sub judice," added Shahi.

The family of the Hathras incident victim, Home Secretary, Uttar Pradesh government, Director General of Police (DGP), among others had appeared before the Court on Monday at 2:15 pm.

—ANI