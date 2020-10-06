Rahul counters with Modi plane jibe when trolled for cushion on tractors

Patiala/New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi has been trolled by the BJP for using a cushion while riding a tractor on the third day of his tractor rally in Punjab on Tuesday. But the former Congress president countered the trolls for not asking questions about the Prime Minister's recently refurbished aircraft.

In a press conference in Patiala, Rahul hit back saying "no question will be asked why PM Narendra Modi bought planes for Rs 8,000 crore" and there are no cushions in the plane but beds ("Ek nahi 50 palang hain usme").

"Nobody says that Modi bought planes because his friend Trump has planes and he also wanted it," said Rahul.

He said that there is always talk of cushions on tractors because Rahul Gandhi and Amarinder Singh sat on a tractor.

Rahul was mentioning two Boeing B777 aircraft, which have been specially retrofitted with the latest self-defence protection suite for VVIP transport duties, which landed at the IGI Airport last week.

The aircraft, which were originally owned by Air India, will now be handed over to the Indian Air Force (IAF), which will use it to ferry the Prime Minister, the President and the Vice President.

In response to a question on Modi making fun of his protests in Punjab and Haryana, Rahul shrugged it off, pointing out they had done that in February too, when he had first warned about coronavirus.

But the truth is there for all to see now, he said, adding that six months on, everyone will know the truth of what he is saying now on the farm laws too.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi's earlier statement that India will win the war against coronavirus in 22 days, the Congress leader said, "You can see for yourself who talks more sense -- Modi or me."

"You (media) can decide who is joking," said Rahul.

Noting that all systems are connected, and destruction of one leads to the ruin of others, Rahul said that the farm laws will end up destroying the MSP and the PDS (public distribution system) for the poor too.

"The danger is real and cannot be negated just because Modi and Company are making fun of me," he remarked.

—IANS