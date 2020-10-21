Proud of diligence and readiness of police forces: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the efforts of policemen on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, saying "we are proud of their diligence and readiness to assist citizens".

Modi paid tribute to police personnel killed in the line of duty on Police Commemoration Day.

"Police Commemoration Day is about expressing gratitude to our police personnel and their families all across India. We pay tributes to all the police personnel martyred in the line of duty. Their sacrifice and service would always be remembered," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"From preserving law and order to solving horrendous crimes, from assistance in disaster management to fighting Covid-19, our police personnel always give their best without hesitation. We are proud of their diligence and readiness to assist citizens."

India is observing the Police Commemoration Day on Wednesday, remembering all the police personnel killed in the line of duty. The day is reminiscent of the sacrifices of 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bravehearts who scripted a saga of valour and sacrifices in the snow-laden, inaccessible and inhospitable terrain of Hot Springs in Ladakh back in 1959.

The sacrifices of the CRPF personnel during Hot Springs battle on October 21 was later declared Police Commemoration Day to be observed by all police formations to commemorate loyalty and supreme sacrifice of police personnel for their motherland.

—IANS