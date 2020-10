Protestors Block Delhi-Noida Flyway, Demand Justice for Businessman Aman Baisla Who Died by Suicide Last Month

New Delhi: Hundreds of people from the Gujjar community on Thursday staged a protest at the Delhi-Noida-Directway (DND) flyway demanding justice for Aman Baisla, who was found dead at his home here last month. Following the protest, there was a traffic snarl stretching over 2 km.

The mob had arrived at the DND flyway that connects Delhi with Noida and staged a protest there seeking arrest of the people behind the death of Baisla.

Following the protest, the Delhi Police has put barricades on the Yamuna river bridge, stopping traffic on the DND.

The stopping of traffic on the DND led to heavy traffic snarls on the Maharani Bagh stretch coming towards Noida.—IANS