Priyanka Gandhi to take holy dip at Sangam on Thursday

 The Hawk |  10 Feb 2021 10:30 PM GMT

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will take a holy dip at the Sangam at 1 p.m.on Thursday.

The Triveni Sangam in Prayag is the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, located in Prayagraj.

Congress delegate Sanjay Tiwari told IANS over phone, "Priyanka Gandhi will arrive at the airport at around 10 am and then proceed to the Anand Bhawan. She will then go to the Arail Ghat to take a holy dip before meeting Swami Swaroopanand at the Mankameshwar ghat."

Earlier, interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had also taken a holy dip at the Sangam.

Priyanka's visit to Prayagraj is seen as a significant political move to woe the BJP voters and make inroads in the Hindi heartland. The Congress leader is trying to counter the BJP narrative in the state and establish the Congress, which has been reduced to just one Lok Sabha seat in the state.

On Wednesday, Priyanka Gandhi addressed a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Saharanpur after visiting a temple and a Sufi Khanqah enroute the venue.

—IANS



Updated : 10 Feb 2021 10:30 PM GMT
