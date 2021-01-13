Prez Kovind, VP Naidu greet nation on Lohri, Bhogi

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday greeted his fellow citizens on the occasion of Lohri and wished for harmony, love and affection in the society.

"Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush parva. May these festivals strengthen the bond of love, affection and harmony in our society and increase prosperity and happiness in the country," he tweeted.

Earlier Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also extend the festival greetings and tweeted, "Lohri & Bhogi greetings to all! These festivals are known for their colourfulness and symbolise good harvest and bountifulness of nature. May the pious bonfires bring in happiness, good health and prosperity for all."

Mr Naidu also shared pictures of himself celebrating the Bhogi festival with his family by gathering around the bonfire today at dawn in Goa, Raj Bhawan today, and captioned it, "Bhogi is the festival of change. Derelict articles and negative ideas are discarded and a new energy is welcomed into people's homes. It is symbolised by lighting a bonfire or Bhogi Mantalu."





While Lohri is a popular Punjabi winter folk festival celebrated primarily in northern India, Bhogi is celebrated in the southern states of the country as the first day of the four-day harvest festival of Pongal.



—IANS