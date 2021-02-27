President greets people on Guru Ravidas Jayanti

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted the people on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

In a tweet, the President said, 'Best wishes to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Shri Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Guru Ravidas ji emphasized the values ​​of social equality, unity, morality and diligence. "

The President further said that Guru Ravidas ji gave the message of equality and justice and peace and harmony to mankind.

He said, "Let us follow their teachings and move forward unitedly to build a society and country based on equality, unity and justice."

'Guru Ravidas Jayanti" is the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas who belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th -16th century.

He is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion. His Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, the full moon day in the month of Magh month.

—UNI