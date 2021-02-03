Praveen Sinha named interim CBI Director

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday appointed the Central Bureau of Investigation's Additional Director Praveen Sinha, a 1988 batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, as the agency's interim chief until a new Director is appointed. This is fourth time since 2005 that an interim chief has been appointed for the country's premier investigative agency.

In an order, the Department of Personnel and Training said: "With reference to the approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Praveen Sinha, a IPS of Gujarat cadre, Additional Director CBI, shall with immediate effect look after the duties of the CBI Director, vice Rishi Kumar Shukla, IPS (MP: 83) till the appointment of new Director CBI, or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

Shukla was appointed as the CBI Director for the period of two years on February 2, 2019 and had taken over the charge on February 4, 2019.

His appointment came after the then Director Alok Verma was removed by the government following ugly spat with his Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

The selection committee, comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India S. A. Bobde and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is the leader of the largest opposition party in the lower house, is expected to meet in the coming days to decide on the next CBI Director.

Earlier in the day, the CBI officials also gave farewell to Shukla at the agency's headquarters here. Shukla also met media persons at the agency's headquarters.

Before Sinha, J.K. Dutta, Rakesh Asthana and M. Nageswar Rao had been appointed as CBI's interim chiefs in last 16 years.

In December 2005, Dutta was appointed as CBI's interim chief after Uma Shankar Mishra retired. Similarly, in December 2016, Asthana, a 1984 batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, was appointed after Anil Sinha retired.

In October 2018, Rao had replaced Alok Verma. However, Rao had to leave the post on January 9, after Verma was back as the CBI chief on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Rao was given the charge of the agency's interim chief on January 10, 2019 until the appointment of a new CBI director after the Selection Committee removed Verma.

