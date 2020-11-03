Poor voted for me to be their 'Pradhan Sevak': Modi in Bihar

Forbesganj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday once again attacked Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, saying the people rejected the "double yuvraj and jungle raj" in Bihar, and it was the poor of the country that voted him to become the 'Pradhan Sevak' to serve them.

Addressing a public rally here, Modi said, "If the poor would have not got the right to vote, then I would not have become the 'Pradhan Sewak' to serve the people," Modi said.

He reminded the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of its 15 year-rule and said, "Bihar cannot forget those days when elections were made a joke. For them the election meant violence, murder, booth capturing and the right of vote snatched from the poor and the marginalised," he said.

"The people of the 'jungle raj' used to snatch the rights of the poor by locking them inside their house. And the NDA gave the right to vote to all the poor. Now people have the right to elect their representative and government," Modi said.

Modi again took a jibe at former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Tejashwi Yadav, saying the people have rejected the "double yuvraj and jungle raj" in Bihar.

"The people of Bihar have rejected jungle raj and the double yuvraj," Modi said without naming Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav.

The Prime Minister said that those who are in opposition of the NDA are again looking at Bihar with "greed".

"But people of Bihar know, who is serious for the development and who is serious for the development of their family," Modi said.

He said today the rule of family is being defeated and democracy is winning. He also said that now the "rangbaazi and rangdari" is being defeated and development is winning.

"Today arrogance is being defeated and the hard work is winning. Today scams are being defeated and the rights of people are winning. Today 'gundagardi' is being defeated, the rule of law is winning," Modi said.

Modi also said that he is being backed by the women in Bihar. "Now I am seeing on social media in Bihar that the women are backing me. They are saying whatever the gents do, but we will support Modi," he said.

"The kind of indication we are getting after the polling in the first phase, it is clear that the NDA is going to form the government in the state," said Modi.

He said the people have decided to take Bihar to new heights.

Modi also thanked the people of Bihar for coming out to vote in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and said Bihar has surprised the world.

He also hailed the officials of the Election Commission and said that the poll panel has surprised the world with its preparation for holding elections.

"I hail the officials of the Election Commission. I also thank the troopers of the security forces, who are performing duty for conducting peaceful elections and also the officials of the Bihar government," Modi said.

Later in the day, Modi will also address a rally in Saharsa.

Voting in Araria and Saharsa are scheduled on November 7 in the third phase. On Tuesday, voting is going on in 94 Assembly seats in 17 districts of the state. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

—IANS