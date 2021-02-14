Police announces Rs 1 lakh reward for info on Lakha Sidhana

New Delhi: The police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to arrest of Lakhbir Singh alias Lakha Sidhana, one of the accused in the case over violence in Delhi on 26 January, ANI reported on Sunday, 14 February.

Teams of Delhi Police Crime Branch and Special Cell are conducting search operations in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi-NCR, the report further said.

The gangster-turned-activist Sidhana, along with actor Deep Sidhu had come under the spotlight soon after the violence on 26 January, with the Delhi police suspecting that both had a role in fanning the mayhem.

Sidhana, who hails from Punjab, is said to be a youth icon with several criminal cases against him.

As the president of the Malwa Youth Federation, Sidhana, through his social media presence, has apparently engaged on various kinds of social welfare activities.

A report by Asian Age claims that from organising mass marriage of poor women to providing meals for the underprivileged during the COVID-mandated lockdown, Sidhana's social work has helped him gain a lot of prominence amongst the youth.

However, his criminal record is quite colourful, with a dozen cases lodged against him including one under the Gangster Act.

Through his Instagram account, Sidhana was seen voicing his support towards the ongoing farmers' protest at the Delhi borders against the Centre's three farm laws.

While some reports claim that he has been protesting at the Singhu border since November, others say that he along with Deep Sidhu had come to Delhi two days before the rally and delivered provocative speeches.

Sidhana, along with Sidhu, is accused to have provoked the vandalism and chaos that ensued during the tractor rally on 26 January, as some farmers decided to intensify their protests.

—ANI