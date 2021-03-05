PMK manifesto promises govt jobs for Tamils only

Chennai: The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) released its election manifesto on Friday, promising state government jobs for Tamils only, and also reserving 85 per cent of the jobs in the private sector for locals.

The PMK leader and former Union Health Minister S. Anbumani Ramadoss told IANS, "Our election manifesto is clear. We want 100 per cent government jobs reserved for Tamilians only. We also want it to make it mandatory that 85 per cent jobs in the private sector in Tamil Nadu be reserved for Tamils."

He added, "We are for total prohibition in the state and want 10.5 per cent reservation for the government school students for admission to government engineering colleges as well as Anna university."

The PMK has also promised to waive loans for higher education from the public sector banks and the state government would repay the loans.

It also said that one year maternity leave will be provided to women in both government and private institutions.

The manifesto said that Madurai would be made the second capital of the state and Trichy the third capital. Four ministries will be set up for agriculture.

Ramadoss said, "The PMK is a people friendly party and our manifesto is solely aimed at the welfare of the people of the state in all aspects. We are for comprehensive development of the state of Tamil Nadu in all fronts and we are providing maximum stress to Agriculture."

—IANS