Top
Home > India News > PM to deliver keynote address at Invest India Conference in Canada

PM to deliver keynote address at Invest India Conference in Canada

 The Hawk |  8 Oct 2020 6:54 AM GMT

PM to deliver keynote address at Invest India Conference in Canada

New Delhi (The Hawk): Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Invest India Conference in Canada, around 6:30 PM IST today.

The forum aims to give Canadian business community a first-hand perspective of the opportunities to invest in India and showcase India as an investment destination.

The Conference is expected to witness participation of representatives from banks and insurance companies, investment funds, companies in sectors like aviation, electronics and manufacturing, consultant firms, universities etc.

Updated : 8 Oct 2020 6:54 AM GMT
Tags:    Narendra Modi   India   Canada   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X