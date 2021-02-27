PM pays tribute to bhakti movement saint Sant Ravidas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the bhakti movement saint Sant Ravidas on his 644th birth anniversary on Saturday and said the mystic poet has inspired Indians for ages with his message of equality, goodwill and compassion.

"Saint Ravidasji gave messages on equality, goodwill and compassion centuries ago, which has inspired the countrymen for ages. I pay tribute to him on his birth anniversary," he tweeted.

Belonging to the bhakti movement of the 15th to 16th century, Sant Ravidas' hymns have been included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion.

His birthday, also known as Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar.

—UNI