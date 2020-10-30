Top
Home > India News > PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Occasion of Milad-un-Nabi

PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Occasion of Milad-un-Nabi

 The Hawk |  30 Oct 2020 6:55 AM GMT

PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Occasion of Milad-un-Nabi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi and hoped that this day furthers compassion and brotherhood.

Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and it is observed in the month of Rabi' al-awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.

"Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. Hope this day furthers compassion and brotherhood all across," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"May everybody be healthy and happy. Eid Mubarak!" he said.

—PTI

Updated : 30 Oct 2020 6:55 AM GMT
Tags:    Narendra Modi   Milad un Nabi   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X