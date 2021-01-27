PM Modi's government should be sensitive towards farmers: Prakash Ambedkar

Akola: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday termed the Modi government as "anti-farmer" and condemned the police action against protesters during a tractor parade taken out by cultivators in Delhi. He said it was unfortunate that such an incident took place on the Republic Day in Delhi, where violence broke out during a tractor parade taken out by farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

Talking to reporters here, Ambedkar dubbed the Modi government as "anti-farmer" and said it should be more sensitive towards cultivators.

"August 15 and January 26 are very important days for the country. It is wrong to charge protesters with sticks on this day. We condemn this incident. The government should be sensitive," he said.

Earlier, Ambedkar flagged off a tractor rally organised in Akola city by a farm outfit in support of cultivators protesting against the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

Tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital, their tractor parade to highlight their demands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult hoisting a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

Clashes broke out in multiple places, leading to violence in well-known landmarks of Delhi and its suburbs.

While there were no exact estimates of how many farmers were hurt, Delhi Police officials said 86 of their men were injured.

Police baton charged farmers at Chintamani Chowk in Delhi when they broke barricades and smashed window panes of cars. The Delhi police used teargas shells to disperse the restive crowds in some places.

—PTI