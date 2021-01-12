PM Modi pays tributes to Vivekananda

Top
 The Hawk |  12 Jan 2021 4:19 AM GMT

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary and asked people to spread his thoughts and ideals.

In a tweet, Modi shared a link to his app (Namo) which lets people share Vivekananda''s thoughts.

"Tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. This Vivekananda Jayanti, there''s a creative effort on the NaMo App that lets you share his thoughts and a personalised message. Let us spread Swami Vivekananda''s dynamic thoughts and ideals far and wide!" he said.

A towering spiritual philosopher, Vivekananda was born in 1863 in Kolkata and is credited for popularising the Vedantic ideas.

Modi has cited Vivekananda as a key influence on him. He had recently installed a statue of him in Jawaharlal Nehru University. —PTI

The Hawk


