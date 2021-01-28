Top
Home > India News > PM Modi pays tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai

PM Modi pays tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai

 The Hawk |  28 Jan 2021 4:07 AM GMT

PM Modi pays tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai
X

New Delhi: Paying tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that his contribution to the freedom struggle is indelible and inspires people across generations.

Born in 1865, Rai was a noted freedom fighter from Punjab and came to be known as Punjab Kesari.

The prime minister tweeted, "Remembering the great Lala Lajpat Rai Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India's freedom struggle is indelible and inspires people across generations.

—IANS

Updated : 28 Jan 2021 4:07 AM GMT
Tags:    PM Modi   Lala Lajpat Rai   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X