PM Modi keeps focus on Water Conservation, Self-Reliant India in his radio address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said ``Atmanirbhar Bharat' is not merely a government-led effort, it is the national spirit of India to make the country self-reliant.

Addressing the 74th edition of his monthly radio broadcast - ``Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister announced that in a few days, the Jal Shakti Ministry will launch a campaign ``Catch the Rain' aimed to catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls.

``During this month of `Magh', Haridwar is hosting Kumbh this year. On March 22, World Water day will be celebrated. To associate `magh' month with water is that after this month winters end and summers begin,' he said.

In his 33-minute radio address, Mr Modi touched upon various issues concerning the country -- corona virus, water conservation, exam season for students, efforts to make science more popular across India.

``From now on, we will get the rain water harvesting system -- already in place -- and make it function. We will get villages, ponds cleaned to help increase water harvesting,' he said.

—UNI