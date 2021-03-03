PM Modi is all set to resume international travel

New Delhi: Now that the vaccination drive is in full force and Covid-19 restrictions are easing up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to follow a busy diplomatic calendar in the coming days.

The prime minister is expected to go to Bangladesh on March 25 to take part in the centenary celebration of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and to hold discussion with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

This will be PM Modi's first foreign visit ever since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be in Dhaka on Thursday in the run-up to the PM's visit.

In April, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to visit India. He was supposed to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations, but due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the UK and the spread of a new strain, he had cancelled his visit. There is no official announcement of his India visit yet; however, Johnson had expressed keenness to visit India before the G-7 summit.

A spokesperson for the British high commission told ANI, "The prime minister hopes to be able to visit India in the first half of 2021, and ahead of the UK's G-7 summit in June."

In May, the India-EU leaders' meet is expected to take place. PM Modi will be visiting Portugal to attend the summit.

India and the European Union have been in deep discussions on a free trade agreement, post-Covid economic recovery and international terrorism, which are likely to be the focus of the visit.

In June, Prime Minister Modi will be attending the G-7 summit. He has been invited by the UK, and the venue of the summit will be Cornwall.

The G-7 is made up of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union. —ANI