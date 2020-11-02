PM Modi greets people on Parkash Purab of Guru Ramdas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ramdas Ji, 4th Sikh Guru, on Monday.

Taking to social media, Prime Minister Modi reminded everyone of Sri Guru Ramdas Ji's teachings.

"Sri Guru Ramdas Ji placed great emphasis on serving others, ending all forms of inequality and discrimination. His quest for a kind and harmonious society inspires us all. Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ramdas Ji," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh also extended greetings on the occasion.

"Congratulations to all on the birth anniversary of Guru Ram Das Sahib Ji, the Master of humble service, patience, contentment, righteousness, and simplicity," the Chief Minister tweeted (roughly translated from Punjabi).

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also wished citizens and wrote on Twitter, "Greetings and best wishes on the Parkash Purab of the fourth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Ramdas Ji. May his blessings be upon all."

—ANI