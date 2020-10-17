PM Modi greets people as Navratri begins

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to people on the beginning of Navratri and wished them happiness, peace and prosperity.

"Pranams to Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden," the prime minister said.

—PTI