PM Modi Extends Condolences to Families of Indonesian Plane Crash Victims

 The Hawk |  10 Jan 2021 3:02 PM GMT

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Sunday over a plane crash in Indonesia and said India stands with the country in this hour of grief. Indonesian divers on Sunday located parts of the wreckage of a Boeing 737-500 at a depth of 23 metres (75 feet) in the Java Sea, a day after the aircraft, with 62 people on board, crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta.

"Deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate plane crash in Indonesia. India stands with Indonesia in this hour of grief," Modi said in a tweet.—PTI

Updated : 10 Jan 2021 3:02 PM GMT
