PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh condole demise of BJP MP Nand Singh Chauhan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan and said the BJP leader will be remembered for his efforts to strengthen his party across Madhya Pradesh.

"Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa, Nandkumar Singh Chauhan. He'll be remembered for his contributions to Parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolence over Chauhan's death and said that he played an important role in the expansion of the organization in Madhya Pradesh.

"Received unfortunate news of the death of BJP former state president and MP from Khandwa, Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan ji. His entire life was devoted to public service. He played an important role in the expansion of the organization in Madhya Pradesh. I express my condolences to his family. Om Shanti Shanti," Shah tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the death of the senior party leader.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of MP from Madhya Pradesh and senior party leader Shri Nand Kumar Chauhan. His entire life was devoted to social work. 'Nandu Bhaiya' played a major role in strengthening BJP in Madhya Pradesh. My condolences to his family. Om Shanti," said Rajnath Singh.

Condoling Chauhan's death, Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda said that he dedicated his entire life to serve the state, society and organization.

"Distressed by the news of the death of BJP Madhya Pradesh former president and MP from Khandwa, Shri Nand Kumar Chauhan. Nand Kumar ji's entire life was devoted to the service of the state, society and organization. I pray for the peace of the departed soul from God and express my condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla expressed his sorrow over the demise of the Member of Parliament.

"Received news of the sudden demise of Shri Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh). His life is an example of service to the poor. May God grant peace to the departed soul. My condolences are with the family members of Chauhan in this moment of shock. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan passed away at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Monday night.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. (ANI)