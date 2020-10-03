PM to inaugurate summit 'Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020' on Oct 5

RAISE 2020 – Mega Virtual Summit on Artificial Intelligence to be held from October 5-9

Representatives from the global AI industry to hold discussions at the Summit

New Delhi (The Hawk): Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi will inaugurate RAISE 2020- 'Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020,' a Mega Virtual Summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI) on October 5 at 7PM.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and NITI Aayog are organising the Mega Virtual Summit AI from October 5-9, 2020.

RAISE 2020 will be a global meeting of minds to exchange ideas and chart a course for using AI for social transformation, inclusion and empowerment in areas like Healthcare, Agriculture, Education and Smart Mobility, among other sectors.

At the RAISE 2020, delegates and experts in research, policy and innovation on Artificial Intelligence will join from across the globe. The summit will discuss cross-sector subjects like 'Leveraging AI for Pandemic Preparedness', 'The Impetus that Innovation Places on Digitisation', 'Inclusive AI', 'Partnerships for Successful Innovation' etc.

The RAISE 2020 Summit will also feature some of the most exciting startups working in Artificial Intelligence-related fields. Startups chosen through the AI Solution Challenge will showcase their solutions in the AI Startup Pitch fest scheduled on 6th Oct 2020. This is part of Government of India's continuing support to tech entrepreneurs and startups by providing exposure, recognition and guidance.

Home to the world's third largest startup ecosystem, elite science and technology institutions like the IITs, robust and ubiquitous digital infrastructure, and millions of newly-minted STEM graduates every year, India is well-positioned to become a global leader in the development of artificial intelligence. Industry analysts predict that AI could add up to $957 billion to India's economy by 2035.

In the spirit of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi plans to leverage AI for inclusive development, representing the country's 'AI for All' strategy. Directed by the Prime Minister's vision, India will soon stand out in the international community not just as a leader in the Artificial Intelligence field, but also as a model to show the world how to responsibly direct AI for social empowerment.



