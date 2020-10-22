PM greets Shah on his birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his 56th birthday and praised his contribution towards India's progress.

"Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India's progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India," Mr Modi tweeted.

Born in 1964, Amit Anilchandra Shah, was the Bharatiya Janta Party president for more than five-and-a-half years from 2014, during which the saffron party saw the maximum expansion of its political footprint, capturing power in many states and returning to the helm at the Centre in 2019 with a bigger win than 2014.

He was chosen as the Home Minister in Prime Minister Cabinet after Mr Modi came to power for a second term.

—PTI