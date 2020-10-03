PM addresses international webinar on textile traditions organized by ICCR

The exchange of ideas and sharing of best practices in this webinar will create new avenues for collaboration: PM

New Delhi (The Hawk): Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed an international webinar on textile traditions organized by ICCR today.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister lauded Indian Council for Cultural Relations and Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design for their efforts in bringing people from different countries to participate in the webinar on the theme "Weaving Relations: Textile Traditions." He said in the textile sector one can see our history, diversity and immense opportunity.

The Prime Minister talked about the hoary past of India's textile traditions. He said Naturally coloured cotton and silk has a long and glorious history in India. The diversity in our textiles shows the richness of our culture. He said there will be something unique about the textile traditions in every community, every village and every state. He also highlighted the rich textile traditions of our tribal communities. He said in all of India's textile traditions: There is colour, vibrancy and eye for detail.

The Prime Minister said the Textile sector has always brought opportunities. Domestically, the textiles sector is among the highest job providers in India. Internationally, Textiles helped us to build trade and cultural relations with the World. He said Indian textiles are highly valued globally and have also got enriched with customs, crafts, products and techniques of other cultures.

The Prime Minister said this Program is organized in the context of Gandhi ji's 150th Birth Anniversary celebrations. Mahatma Gandhi saw a close link between the textile sector and social empowerment and converted the simple Charkha into a key symbol of India's independence movement. The Charkha wove us together as one nation.

The Prime Minister said the Textiles sector is a key sector that will help in building an AatmaNirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India. He said the Government is particularly focussing on: Skills upgradation, Financial assistance and Integrating the sector with latest technology. He said to assist our weavers in continuing to make world class products, we want to learn global best practices and also our best practices. The exchange of ideas and sharing of best practices in this webinar will create new avenues for collaboration.

The Prime Minister said world over, the textile sector employs many women. Thus, a vibrant textile sector will add strength to efforts of women empowerment. He said we need to prepare for our future in challenging times. He added our textile traditions have showcased powerful ideas and principles like Diversity and adaptability, Self-reliance, Skill and Innovation. These principles have become even more relevant now. He wished that the webinar will contribute to further reinforcing these ideas and will contribute to a more vibrant textile sector.