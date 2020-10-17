Piyush Goyal to undergo renal surgery

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that he will be undergoing a surgery to remove stone from his kidney.

"I shall be undergoing a procedure to remove a kidney stone. Will be back soon", the Minister wrote on Twitter.

Apart from Ministry of Railways, Mr Goyal is also holding additional charge of the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution ministry which was recently laid on his shoulders after Lok Janshakti Party leader Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on October 8.

The 55-year-old parliamentarian is from Maharashtra.

—UNI