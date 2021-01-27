People who resorted to vandalism are enemies of farmers, says All India Kisan Sabha

New Delhi: After the instances of violent clashes between farmers and police took place in Delhi on Tuesday, the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) condemned the violence and said that those who engaged in vandalism are 'enemies' of farmers and the 'part of a conspiracy'

"Those who resorted to vandalism in the capital are not farmers but they are enemies; this incident is the part of a conspiracy. We have learned a lesson from this hooliganism and will ensure in the future that no such anti-social element enters into the movement. We will run it in a peaceful manner," said All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) General Secretary Hannan Mollah.

He also congratulated the farmers who took part in the rally from across the country, adding, "Such a peaceful movement did not happen in the country in last 100 years. We did not even pluck a leaf in seven months of our protest. All that happened today is a conspiracy."

He condemned the violent incidents that took place during the tractor rally of the protesting farmers in the national capital.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha also appealed to the participants to return to their respective protest venues.

A total of 83 police personnel were injured on Tuesday after intense clashes with farmers, who broke police barricades and stormed into the city on Republic Day to hold a tractor rally in protest of the new farm laws.



Meanwhile, a protesting farmer died after a tractor rammed into barricades and overturned at ITO, Delhi Police had earlier said.

—ANI