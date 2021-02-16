Passengers not following SOPs at railway premises may face imprisonment

New Delhi: Now, when you enter the railway premises and do not follow the SOPs laid down for travel during Covid-19, including not wearing a face cover or wearing it in an improper manner, not maintaining social distancing, or entering a railway station while awaiting Covid-19 test results, you are liable to be booked under various sections of the Railway Act. These acts will not just incur a fine but may even lead to imprisonment.

With the festive season approaching, the volume of passengers that may be travelling by train will witness an increase. To clear the festive rush, the Ministry of Railways has also approved 196 pairs (392 trains) of 'Festival Special' services to be operated from October 20, 2020 to November 30, 2020.

Keeping this increased rush in mind, the Railway Protection Force has issued guidelines for travellers, listing the various acts and omissions that passengers are advised to desist from while at railway premises. These include:

Not wearing a mask or wearing a mask improperly.

Not maintaining social distancing.

Coming to the railway area or station or boarding a train after having been declared Covid positive.

Coming to railway area or station or boarding a train after giving samples for testing of coronavirus and awaiting result.

Boarding a train after having been denied to undertake travel by the health check-up team at the railway station.

Spitting or wilful ejection of body fluid/waste in public area.

Activities which may create unclean or unhygienic conditions or affect public health and safety in railway stations and trains.

Not adhering to any of the guidelines issued by railway administration for prevention of spread of coronavirus.

Any other act or omission likely to aid in spread of the coronavirus.

The RPF, in a statement, further said, "Since these acts or omissions are likely to aid in the spread of coronavirus, they will be tantamount to interference with passenger amenities provided by the railway administration, wilful omission or neglect endangering or causing to endanger the safety of any person or rash and negligent act or omission likely to endanger the safety of any person travelling or being upon any railway and may be punished with imprisonment and/or fine under section 145, 153 and 154 of Railway Act 1989."

The various sections that have been quoted by the RPF invite jail terms of a maximum of one month (Section 145), five years (Section 153) and one year (Section 54).

—IANS