Over 100 CAPF officials to promote 'Fit India' movement

New Delhi: In a first-ever endeavour towards the 'Fit India' movement, over 100 officials from almost all the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will cover a distance of 200 km on Saturday to promote the campaign being pushed by the Narendra Modi-led Central government.

The march will begin from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) playing a key role in organising the event with the active support of Central government's 'Fit India Campaign' under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The three-day fitness awareness march will be launched on the National Unity Day (the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel) on October 31 to mark it as a tribute to Sardar Patel, and to spread the message of national unity.

Apart from ITBP, the march will have representation of more than 100 officials of Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, National Disaster Relief Force, Rapid Action Force, Assam Rifles and National Security Guard.

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Police officials will also participate in the event under the leadership of ITBP Director General S.S. Deswal.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Minister of State for Minority Affairs will be the Chief Guest at the launch of the march, who will flag off the event from Nathuwala on October 31 (Saturday).

Actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal will also be part of the event.

After the start at Nathuwala village, the march will follow the route through sand dunes (desert) of Sakhirewala, Bhuttewala, Katoch and will be completing the 200 km distance.

For most of the part during the march, the track runs along the International Boundary known for many battles and war. Kishangarh fort is a prominent location en-route.

The march is aimed at giving a push to the 'Fit India' movement and promote fitness among the masses in general.

The ITBP DG since past couple of years by personally leading the speed marches from the front has inspired many citizens and force personnel to remain fit and healthy.

The ITBP is well known for long marches in the Himalayas and over a period of more than two years, its DG along with senior officials of the force has undertaken dozens of long route and speed marches in the Himalayas and on seaside areas of the country.

The earlier routes include Lipulekh Pass, Sangla Valley of 103 km, Auli Tapovan, Gangotri Tapovan, Bhuj, Konark-Puri, Rajasthan and Punjab Borders, Mission 100 km in Jodhpur-Bikaner and Valley of flowers besides many other routes.

These marches were aimed at spreading the 'Fit India' mission and to promote the youth to engage in more physical exercises to remain fit. 'Fit India-Mission 200 km' will be a landmark in Fit India campaign in the country.

