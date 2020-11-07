Top
 The Hawk |  7 Nov 2020 7:50 AM GMT

OROP was historic step: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme was a historic step to ensure the well-being of soldiers.

Greeting Armed Force veterans on the fifth anniversary of implementation of OROP, PM said, "5YearsOfOROP is a momentous occasion. India waited for OROP for decades. I salute our veterans for their remarkable service!"

OROP implies that uniform pension be paid to the Armed Forces Personnel retiring in the same rank with the same length of service regardless of their date of retirement.

The Defence Ministry on Friday said that a sum of Rs 10795.4 crore has been disbursed to 20,60,220 Defence Forces Pensioners/Family Pensioners as arrears on account of implementation of OROP.

—UNI

Updated : 7 Nov 2020 7:50 AM GMT

