Opposition parties real faces have been exposed on Pulwama: PM

New Delhi: Lashing out at the opposition parties for their alleged politicking on the Pulwama attack last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that reports coming from the neighbouring country have exposed the real face of the opposition.

Addressing the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebration at Kavadia in Gujarat, the PM said, 'The reports coming from the neighbouring country show that the truth on Pulwama has been accepted in the Parliament of that country... This has exposed the real face of the Opposition parties."

"The extent to which these parties can go to meet their political ends is exemplified by the politics played by them after the Pulwama attack. The Nation can never forget the kind of statements were made at that time. The Nation cannot forget that when such a deep wound was inflicted on the country, the politics of self-interest was being played.'

'I would appeal to these political parties to desist from playing politics in the interests of India's National security. By playing in the hand of anti-national forces, you will neither be able to serve the interest of the Nation nor if your own political party,' the PM said.

'There is a great need for all countries, Governments and Religions to unite against terrorism. A sense of peace, brotherhood and mutual respect is the true identity of humanity. No one can ever get welfare from terrorism and-violence,' the PM said.

