Omar asks Ravi Shankar how he knows what SC will decide on Article 370

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday asked the Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad how he presumed to know what the Supreme Court (SC) will decide on Article 370 of the constitution.

Taking to micro blogging site Twitter the vice president of the National Conference (NC) Omar said "Dear Ravi Shankar Prasad ji, we don't expect you to restore anything but unless you are suggesting the Supreme Court has surrendered its independence & takes dictation from you please don't presume to know what the Hon judges will decide."

He was reacting to a tweet which reads "Article 370 will not be restored, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says on Mehbooba Mufti's comments."

A number of petitions have been filed in the SC by different political parties and individuals challenging the August 5, 2019 decision of the Government of India (GoI) abrogating Article 370 and 35 A after detaining all mainstream parties besides separatist leaders.

—UNI