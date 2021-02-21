Nizamuddin Dargah preserving 'tradition of spring' since 800 years

New Delhi: When the golden yellow colour envelopes the entire country on the occasion of Basant Panchami every year, sunflowers mesmerise people, new crops of wheat and oat spread happiness everywhere and butterflies sprinkle joy and smile, a silent tradition being followed at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Aullia Dargah in Delhi.

The Basant Panchami is celebrated on the fifth day of 'Magh' month to welcome the Spring season. People also worship God Vishnu and Kaamdev on this day. But rarely anybody know that an 800 years old tradition is being followed at the popular mosque of Delhi to make happy the Sufi saint.

Nizamuddin Auliya's chief in-charge Sayed Kashif Kazmi told IANS: "We decorate the mosque with yellow marigold flowers every year on this day and wear yellow clothes along with same colour turban or strap on the head."

"This tradition is being followed at the Dargah for over 800 years to mark the Sufi Spring festival. Artistes also offer 'qawwali' before the Sufi Saint to get his blessings," he said. "These 'qawwals' sing Amir Khusrau's song."

There is a story behind it. Hazrah Nizamuddin had a great affection towards his nephew Hazrah Takiuddin Nuh. The sudden death of Nuh had left Hazrat Nizamuddin in trauma. He then gradually stopped meeting with people and going any where, and after sometime he had also stopped stepping out of this office.

When Hazrat Amir Khusrau got to know about this, he became upset. But one day when he going from nearby the Kalka temple, he saw some people were including women and children were going wearing yellow dresses and yellow flowers in their hands. When Khusrau asked them that what they were doing they replied they were going to make their god happy, god become happy with yellow flowers and clothes.

The idea struck in Khusrau's mind and reached before Hazrat Nizamuddin clad in yellow dress. That brought a deep smile on Hazrat Nizamuddin's face.

To keep alive this memory, this day is celebrated at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah for over 800 years.

Syed Adeeb Nizami, a caretaker of the Dargah, said: "On the day of Basant Panchami, Sufi Qawwal sing Khusrau's songs here, this is major event for us. We also should celebrate all festivals out of the religious boundaries."

Another caretaker of the Dargah, Johaib Nizami told IANS that we are following this tradition for over 800 years and people from other religions as well reach here in big number to mark this day.

People offer yellow 'chadar' and flowers to Hazrat Nizamuddin on this day. —IANS